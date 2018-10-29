Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Director Purchases $24,964.64 in Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director Andrea J. Funk acquired 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.17 per share, with a total value of $24,964.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crown stock opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 63.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Crown from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Crown by 4.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Crown by 13.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 33.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Crown by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in Crown by 3.4% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

