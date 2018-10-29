Crius Energy (KWH) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crius Energy (TSE:KWH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of KWH opened at C$7.18 on Monday. Crius Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.01 and a 12-month high of C$11.32.

Crius Energy (TSE:KWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$347.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.80 million.

Crius Energy Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended limited purpose trust. The Trust has been established to provide investors with a distribution-producing investment through its ownership interest in Crius Energy, LLC (Crius Energy), by the Trust’s indirect subsidiary, Crius Energy Corporation. Crius Energy is involved in the sale of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

