Critical Contrast: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) & Verastem (VSTM)

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verastem and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem N/A N/A -$67.80 million ($1.76) -2.95 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals $190,000.00 958.26 -$91.77 million ($2.84) -1.48

Verastem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Verastem has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Verastem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem N/A -122.36% -81.96% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals N/A -98.87% -64.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Verastem and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 9 0 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verastem presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 189.02%. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.46, indicating a potential upside of 268.15%. Given Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verastem.

Summary

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals beats Verastem on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. Its defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. The company also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with hematologic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. Its duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and late-and mid-stage clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with double-refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreements with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-501, an adjunct T cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate in Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen. Its clinical product candidates also comprise BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) based therapy in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of malignant cells expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma; and CD19, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for expressing B cell malignancies setting. It has collaboration agreements with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T cell therapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

