Critical Comparison: Entertainment One (ENTMF) and Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.B)

Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) and Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entertainment One and Lions Gate Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entertainment One $1.42 billion 1.68 N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment $4.13 billion 0.92 $473.60 million N/A N/A

Lions Gate Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Entertainment One.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Entertainment One and Lions Gate Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entertainment One 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lions Gate Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71

Lions Gate Entertainment has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.27%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than Entertainment One.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entertainment One and Lions Gate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A Lions Gate Entertainment 7.20% 8.56% 2.75%

Dividends

Lions Gate Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Entertainment One does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Entertainment One has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats Entertainment One on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

