Criteo (CRTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $23.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Criteo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.28.

CRTO stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, COO Mary Spilman sold 7,165 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $191,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 26.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 58.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Criteo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Criteo by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 78,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Criteo by 12.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

