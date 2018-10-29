Creative Planning Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.90 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

