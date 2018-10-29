Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 5,722 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,976,000 after buying an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,643,000 after buying an additional 175,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,682,000 after buying an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,088,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,742,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,322,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,263,399.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,093 shares of company stock valued at $34,089,733 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of CB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.03. 152,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

