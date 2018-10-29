Covestro (1COV) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on 1COV. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Commerzbank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.89 ($97.55).

ETR 1COV opened at €52.70 ($61.28) on Thursday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52 week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

