Covanta (CVA) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on CVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Covanta in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Covanta from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

CVA stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. Covanta has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.75 million. Covanta had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,926,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Covanta by 776.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,354,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Covanta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,984,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 75,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Covanta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 968,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

