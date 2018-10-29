Cousins Properties (CUZ) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.92.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,602,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 143,299 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.3% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,294,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after acquiring an additional 931,300 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 292,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,620,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,072,000 after acquiring an additional 275,297 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.