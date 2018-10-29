Court Place Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)

Court Place Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LGND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,405,000 after purchasing an additional 251,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,452,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 927,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 65,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,953 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $8,347,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $26,718,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.78, for a total transaction of $2,158,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,922 shares of company stock worth $30,297,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Argus set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $167.18. 18,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,873. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.50 and a 52 week high of $278.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.10% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 221.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

