Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,581 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,800,072 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $376,180,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,904,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Loop Capital set a $265.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $255.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total transaction of $655,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Franz E. Lazarus sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $5,215,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,649 shares of company stock worth $9,228,064. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $218.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $245.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.38%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

