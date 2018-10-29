Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,856 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 4,529 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,234.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

