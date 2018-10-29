Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP) Insider Buys C$40,590.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,590.00.

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,768. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

