Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLRS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 86,859.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,693 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $6.63. 52,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,007. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $481.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.23.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 71 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 12 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 319 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 27 cities in the United States and Central America.

