Contrasting Validus (VR) & Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC)

Validus (NYSE:VR) and Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Validus has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Property and Casualty has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Validus pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Infinity Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Validus pays out -142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Validus has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Infinity Property and Casualty has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Validus is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Validus and Infinity Property and Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validus -5.06% -2.69% -0.70% Infinity Property and Casualty 3.58% 9.22% 2.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Validus and Infinity Property and Casualty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validus 0 5 1 0 2.17 Infinity Property and Casualty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Validus currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.99%. Infinity Property and Casualty has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.27%. Given Infinity Property and Casualty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infinity Property and Casualty is more favorable than Validus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Validus and Infinity Property and Casualty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validus $2.80 billion 1.93 -$47.62 million ($1.07) -63.54 Infinity Property and Casualty $1.52 billion 1.03 $45.38 million $4.89 29.20

Infinity Property and Casualty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Validus. Validus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinity Property and Casualty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Validus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Validus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infinity Property and Casualty beats Validus on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Validus

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines. The Insurance segment underwrites property, accident and health, agriculture, aviation, contingency, marine, and political lines insurance products; bankers blanket bond, commercial crime, computer crime, cyber- crime, professional indemnity, and directors' and officers' insurance products for various financial institutions and other companies; and commercial and institutional risks comprising general, professional, and product liability, as well as miscellaneous malpractice insurance products. This segment also underwrites marine and energy liability, and political risk insurance products, as well as insurance products for repair, maintenance, and upkeep of aircrafts and premises for small companies. The Asset Management segment manages capital for third parties through insurance-linked securities, and other property catastrophe and specialty reinsurance investments. Validus Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Infinity Property and Casualty

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

