Contrasting Overstock.com (OSTK) and Youngevity International (YGYI)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Youngevity International (NASDAQ:YGYI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youngevity International has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Overstock.com and Youngevity International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com -11.74% -95.14% -41.36% Youngevity International -6.26% -79.57% -14.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Youngevity International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Youngevity International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and Youngevity International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $1.74 billion 0.33 -$109.87 million ($1.81) -10.98 Youngevity International $165.70 million 0.93 -$12.67 million N/A N/A

Youngevity International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Overstock.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Overstock.com and Youngevity International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 0 3 0 3.00 Youngevity International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Overstock.com presently has a consensus target price of $93.50, suggesting a potential upside of 370.32%. Youngevity International has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Youngevity International.

Summary

Youngevity International beats Overstock.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products. It also provides handcrafted products; new, used, and certified pre-owned cars; and loans, credit cards, and insurance, as well as access links to automated financial advisory and discounted stock brokerage services. The company sells its products and services through its Internet Websites located at overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz, as well as through third party logistics providers to international customers. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About Youngevity International

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,500 products, including nutritional, vitamin, mineral, herbal, liquid, and dietary supplements; apparel; fashion and jewelry accessories; digital products; and packaged foods. It also provides automotive fuel additive, organic food and beverage, performance and energy, health and wellness, tea, weight loss, gourmet coffee, skincare and cosmetic, jewelry, beauty, and pet supplement products; and lifestyle products, such as spa, home, and garden products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes essential-oil based nontoxic cleaning and care products for personal, home, and professional use. Further, it produces and sells coffee products under Café La Rica, Café Alma, Josie's Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. The company sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers under the JavaFit brand. Youngevity International, Inc. also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.