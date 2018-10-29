Contrasting O2Micro International (OIIM) & Intermolecular (IMI)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intermolecular has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.5% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Intermolecular shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Intermolecular shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and Intermolecular’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.21 million 0.69 -$6.14 million ($0.18) -8.94 Intermolecular $37.20 million 1.36 -$10.40 million N/A N/A

O2Micro International has higher revenue and earnings than Intermolecular.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for O2Micro International and Intermolecular, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intermolecular 0 0 1 0 3.00

O2Micro International currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Intermolecular has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Intermolecular’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intermolecular is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and Intermolecular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 8.95% 3.17% 2.84% Intermolecular -4.76% -5.07% -4.16%

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers primarily in Asia and North America. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

