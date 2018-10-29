Contrasting Baxter International (BAX) and Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Baxter International has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliqua Biomedical has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Baxter International and Alliqua Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 2 4 7 0 2.38 Alliqua Biomedical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.74%. Alliqua Biomedical has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.42%. Given Alliqua Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliqua Biomedical is more favorable than Baxter International.

Dividends

Baxter International pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alliqua Biomedical does not pay a dividend. Baxter International pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Baxter International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Alliqua Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baxter International and Alliqua Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $10.56 billion 3.46 $717.00 million $2.48 27.54 Alliqua Biomedical $19.57 million 0.46 -$25.70 million ($6.49) -0.28

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Alliqua Biomedical. Alliqua Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Alliqua Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 8.29% 16.63% 8.92% Alliqua Biomedical -99.08% -169.35% -87.33%

Summary

Baxter International beats Alliqua Biomedical on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies. The company also provides biological products and medical devices, and surgical hemostat and sealant products used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing, and adhesion prevention; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products, and pharmacy compounding services; and generic injectable pharmaceuticals. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and by patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Alliqua Biomedical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc., a regenerative technologies company, commercializes regenerative medical products that assist the body in the repair or replacement of soft tissue. The company markets MIST Ultrasound Healing Therapy, a painless noncontact low-frequency ultrasound to promote healing; and Biovance Amniotic Membrane Allograft and Interfyl Human Connective Tissue Matrix, which are human biologic regenerative technologies. It also provides contract manufacturing services, including the development, manufacture, and marketing of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels or gels used in wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

