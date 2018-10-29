Continental Resources (CLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 32.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

NYSE CLR traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.37. 2,615,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,361. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Continental Resources has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Continental Resources from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. KLR Group raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 76.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

