Continental AG (CON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Continental AG (ETR:CON) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €193.79 ($225.34).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CON shares. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a €260.50 ($302.91) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

CON stock opened at €137.75 ($160.17) on Monday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a fifty-two week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

