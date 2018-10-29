Conning Inc. Sells 54,381 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,381 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 79.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 384,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,949 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 714,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NYSE ENBL opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.27.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.