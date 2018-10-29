Conning Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Conning Inc. cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 225,456 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,275,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $203,286,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $135.52 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.68 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $687,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $289,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,900 and have sold 500,768 shares valued at $75,816,426. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.