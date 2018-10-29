Conning Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMX opened at $92.15 on Monday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.7352 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

