Coni 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,453.00 (CONI)

Coni (CURRENCY:CONI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Coni has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Coni token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coni has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $51,453.00 worth of Coni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coni alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00149329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00250675 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.74 or 0.09513065 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012604 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Coni Token Profile

Coni’s launch date was May 30th, 2018. Coni’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Coni is www.coinbene.com/#/coniactivity . Coni’s official Twitter account is @coinbene . Coni’s official website is www.coinbene.com

Buying and Selling Coni

Coni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.