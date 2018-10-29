Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,373 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,789,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,175,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,928,000 after acquiring an additional 490,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,052,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 350.56%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.06.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.