Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter valued at $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 416,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Oxford Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

