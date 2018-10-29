Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total value of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

