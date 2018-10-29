Concierge Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,114.00 (CCC)

Concierge Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Concierge Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last week, Concierge Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Concierge Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,114.00 worth of Concierge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Concierge Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00148464 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00244505 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.33 or 0.09994692 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012195 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Concierge Coin

Concierge Coin’s genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Concierge Coin’s total supply is 842,805 coins. Concierge Coin’s official Twitter account is @conciergecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Concierge Coin’s official website is www.conciergecoin.net

Concierge Coin Coin Trading

Concierge Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concierge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concierge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concierge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Concierge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concierge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.