Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Holdings Boosted by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506,353 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for about 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $140,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $117,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 137.6% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown bought 7,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Marberger bought 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $35.95. 562,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,523,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Stephens began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

