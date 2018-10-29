Comparing Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) and Industrial Services of America (IDSA)

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) and Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial Services of America has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Industrial Services of America and Schnitzer Steel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries 1 1 1 0 2.00

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Schnitzer Steel Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Schnitzer Steel Industries is more favorable than Industrial Services of America.

Dividends

Schnitzer Steel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Industrial Services of America does not pay a dividend. Schnitzer Steel Industries pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial Services of America and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Services of America $54.94 million 0.30 -$1.13 million N/A N/A Schnitzer Steel Industries $2.36 billion 0.31 $44.51 million $5.39 5.04

Schnitzer Steel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Services of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Industrial Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Industrial Services of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Services of America and Schnitzer Steel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Services of America 0.59% 3.03% 1.50% Schnitzer Steel Industries 6.62% 23.08% 13.28%

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries beats Industrial Services of America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial Services of America

Industrial Services of America, Inc. buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass. The company sells ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal to steel mini-mills, integrated steel makers, foundries, refineries, and processors. It also buys and sells used auto parts. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting. This segment offers ferrous scrap metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, high temperature alloys, and joint products. It sells ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, and smelters. This segment also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 53 self-service auto parts stores in the United States and Western Canada, as well as sells auto bodies and parts containing ferrous and nonferrous materials, such as engines, transmissions, and alternators to wholesalers. The CSS segment produces various finished steel products using recycled metal and other raw materials. It offers semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

