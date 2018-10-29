Comparing Huaneng Power International (HNP) & CPFL Energia (CPL)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) and CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and CPFL Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -0.09% N/A N/A CPFL Energia 5.89% 14.68% 4.04%

This table compares Huaneng Power International and CPFL Energia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $22.56 billion 0.36 $233.81 million $0.40 53.28 CPFL Energia $8.38 billion 0.85 $369.49 million N/A N/A

CPFL Energia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Huaneng Power International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Huaneng Power International and CPFL Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 2 2 0 2.50 CPFL Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Huaneng Power International pays out 132.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPFL Energia has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CPFL Energia beats Huaneng Power International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies. As of December 31, 2017, the company distributed electricity to approximately 9.4 million customers; and had 318,018 kilometers of distribution lines, which included 457,741 distribution transformers. It also has an installed capacity of 3,284 megawatts. CPFL Energia S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil. CPFL Energia S.A. is a subsidiary of State Grid Brazil Power Participações Ltda.

