Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Outperform”

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Basico alerts:

SBS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,185,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.58. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 148,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.