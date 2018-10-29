Community West Bancshares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.97.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $42,939.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

