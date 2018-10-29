CommerceBlock (CBT) Market Cap Reaches $1.90 Million

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. One CommerceBlock token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. CommerceBlock has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $5,491.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CommerceBlock

CommerceBlock launched on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 743,256,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,256,686 tokens. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock

CommerceBlock Token Trading

CommerceBlock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

