Columbus Circle Investors Sells 31,812 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 31,812 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.2% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $58,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $14.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.84. 21,012,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.87, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.38 and a 1 year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.55, for a total transaction of $246,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,402.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 105,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.75, for a total transaction of $34,804,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,804,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,155 shares of company stock valued at $109,557,628 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morningstar set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.41.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

