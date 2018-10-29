Columbus Circle Investors Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.7% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $87,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,515,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA stock traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $278.50. 957,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,945. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $191.70 and a twelve month high of $290.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total transaction of $552,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,253.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,580,698 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.80.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.