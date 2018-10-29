CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.29. 3,332,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

