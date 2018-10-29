Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Clorox has set its FY19 guidance at $6.32-6.52 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clorox to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX opened at $147.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $155.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $501,309.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,268 shares of company stock worth $4,196,686. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $131.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.