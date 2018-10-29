Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.93.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 61,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total transaction of $7,094,402.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,133,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $360,541.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 945 shares of company stock worth $112,226 and sold 377,684 shares worth $44,289,589. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $113.84 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.36 and a twelve month high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

