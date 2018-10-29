Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,700 NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 90.9% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,498,000 after purchasing an additional 643,938 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 165.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NGL stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.16. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -229.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

