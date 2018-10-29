Clean Harbors (CLH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $849.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Grace Cowan sold 424 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $29,942.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 6,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $416,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,817 shares of company stock worth $1,392,201. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

