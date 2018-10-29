Citigroup Inc (C) is Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 55.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,199,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $71,423,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,012,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,802,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,412,000 after purchasing an additional 726,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Shares of C opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

