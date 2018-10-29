Citigroup Cuts Nasdaq (NDAQ) Price Target to $88.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $96.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In related news, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $140,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 612,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,888,000 after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,159,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

