Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Trading 17.6% Higher

Shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:CIR) rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 57.71 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 56.51 ($0.74). Approximately 167,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.05 ($0.63).

CIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It markets novel NIOX asthma management products directly to specialists in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through a network of partners internationally.

