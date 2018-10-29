Cintas Co. (CTAS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Cintas worth $59,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cintas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $171.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $217.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.33.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

