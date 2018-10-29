Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 6,115 Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $572,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 632,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,998. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 88.05% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.07.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

