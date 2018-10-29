CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th.

CMCT opened at $17.10 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $51.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIM Commercial Trust stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of CIM Commercial Trust worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving urban communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and asset management capabilities.

