CIBC Cuts Detour Gold (DGC) Price Target to C$17.00

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DGC. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Detour Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Detour Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$15.20 to C$14.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

Shares of TSE DGC opened at C$9.62 on Friday. Detour Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.40.

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Rubenstein sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total transaction of C$114,390.00. Also, Director John Michael Kenyon sold 82,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total value of C$1,055,660.71. Insiders have sold 106,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,963 over the last ninety days.

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

