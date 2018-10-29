Chronos Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (CRX)

Chronos (CURRENCY:CRX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Chronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chronos has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Chronos has a total market cap of $55,471.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Chronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chronos alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007907 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00353112 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018835 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001253 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Chronos

Chronos (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2016. Chronos’ total supply is 73,729,962 coins. The official website for Chronos is chronos-coin.com . Chronos’ official Twitter account is @_Pennyauction_

Chronos Coin Trading

Chronos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.